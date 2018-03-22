Turn off the lights when wildfires loom? PG&E has a plan

In case you missed it:
PG&E has a new plan to lessen wildfire risks.
Afghan and Iraqi refugees who risked their lives helping American troops need help now.
Police-shooting protesters shut down I-5.
Never miss a local story.
John Cox is gaining steam.
From the opinion pages:
Vote 'yes' on all but one June ballot propositions, The Bee Editorial Board writes.
Add this one sentence to state law and save 50,000 from homelessness, writes Daniel Bramzon, founder and president of tenant rights organization BASTA.
Comments