'The best chief of staff a governor could ever ask for'

Nancy McFadden passed away Thursday evening. Friends and colleagues paid tribute.
California congresswoman says Mitch McConnell "should be ashamed" for blocking sexual harassment bill.
Even in solid blue California, legislation related to police oversight often fails.
"I was shunned." Gay firefighter files discrimination lawsuit against Cal Fire.
A data privacy fight brews in California with Facebook and Google throwing down money to weigh in.
Nancy McFadden shaped California and the world, The Bee Editorial Board writes.
California law prevents greater transparency around police shootings, The Bee Editorial Board writes.
