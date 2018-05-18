U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with California leaders and public officials who oppose California's sanctuary policies in the Cabinet Room of the White House May 16, 2018 in Washington, DC.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with California leaders and public officials who oppose California's sanctuary policies in the Cabinet Room of the White House May 16, 2018 in Washington, DC. Olivier Douliery Pool/Getty Images
Does Trump's anti-sanctuary push help vulnerable California Republicans?

May 18, 2018 05:26 PM

Anxious House Republicans in California aren't all on board President Donald Trump's anti-sanctuary push

Cleared of a groping allegation, Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia returns next week – but not without political problems.

Trump endorsed a candidate in California's governor's race.

Rep. Tom McClintock's latest proposal was too conservative for most of his fellow Republicans in the House.

From the opinion pages

George Deukmejian: Nice guy, but a terrible legacy, writes Marcos Breton.

Let's tackle those rising STD rates before it gets out of hand, writes Julie Rabinovitz.

California needs to better manage the risk of mosquito-borne diseases, says Sen. Richard Pan and Assemblyman Bill Quirk.

If George Soros wants to fix America's criminal justice system, Sacramento DA's race is a good place to start, writes columnist Erika Smith.

