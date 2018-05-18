Does Trump's anti-sanctuary push help vulnerable California Republicans?

In case you missed it:
Anxious House Republicans in California aren't all on board President Donald Trump's anti-sanctuary push
Cleared of a groping allegation, Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia returns next week – but not without political problems.
Trump endorsed a candidate in California's governor's race.
Rep. Tom McClintock's latest proposal was too conservative for most of his fellow Republicans in the House.
From the opinion pages
George Deukmejian: Nice guy, but a terrible legacy, writes Marcos Breton.
Let's tackle those rising STD rates before it gets out of hand, writes Julie Rabinovitz.
California needs to better manage the risk of mosquito-borne diseases, says Sen. Richard Pan and Assemblyman Bill Quirk.
If George Soros wants to fix America's criminal justice system, Sacramento DA's race is a good place to start, writes columnist Erika Smith.
