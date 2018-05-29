Republicans are no longer the second-biggest group of voters in California

In case you missed it:
Independent voters now outnumber Republicans in California.
With the election days away, California's top political ethics cop abruptly quits.
Is 'sanctuary state' the best political issue for the GOP in years? Not in California, experts warn.
Vulnerable congressional Republicans are walking a careful line on immigration ahead of the primary.
How to sort through those 27 candidates for California governor in next week's election.
New sexual harassment policies on the way, California lawmakers say.
She lost her son in battle; now she helps other grieving families.
John Cox did lose 13 campaigns before running for governor, but he isn't a secret Democrat.
From the opinion pages:
California must take a small step against predatory lending, Graciela Aponte-Diaz writes.
Messing with NAFTA endangers California exports, says Edward R. Hamberger.
Comments