Can Jerry Brown justify a 5 percent raise for prison guards?

In case you missed it:
A 'large' wage increase may not be necessary for some California government workers.
Harassment claim against Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia isn't over yet.
Will national GOP efforts help sway California Republicans?
Be wary of these campaign mailers.
Brush up on key moments, issues in major California races before you cast your vote.
(You can also use The Bee's Voter Guide.)
The governor is off to defend vulnerable Democrats.
From the opinion pages:
Congress can take lessons from California on ICE detention practices, write Christina Fialho and Christina Mansfield, co-founders and co-executive directors of Freedom for Immigrants.
Comments