Antonio Villaraigosa, the former mayor of Los Angeles, chats with constituents during a campaign stop in San Francisco as he tries to edge Republican John Cox out for the second of two slots on the general election ballot.
Capitol Afternoon

The so-called 'weak gazelle' will find out his fate on Tuesday

By Amy Chance

June 01, 2018 06:58 PM

Democrats are a little nervous in the California congressional elections.

California's ban on state-funded travel now includes nine states.

One candidate really hopes Latinos dislike Donald Trump enough to cast their ballots.

The so-called "weak gazelle" will find out his fate on Tuesday.

360,000 Californians have unsafe drinking water.

From the opinion pages:

Time to jettison the top two primary?

How to help Californians who don't have safe drinking water.

Selling flamethrowers in a state with wildfires is a really bad idea.

