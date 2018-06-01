In case you missed it:
Democrats are a little nervous in the California congressional elections.
California's ban on state-funded travel now includes nine states.
One candidate really hopes Latinos dislike Donald Trump enough to cast their ballots.
The so-called "weak gazelle" will find out his fate on Tuesday.
360,000 Californians have unsafe drinking water.
From the opinion pages:
Time to jettison the top two primary?
How to help Californians who don't have safe drinking water.
Selling flamethrowers in a state with wildfires is a really bad idea.
