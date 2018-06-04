Influencers project debuts in California

In case you missed it:
The Sacramento Bee has launched a series discussing major issues facing California. Check out what leading experts, advocates and educators have to say about the state's biggest challenges.
These bills aim help labor unions in California.
Election Day is tomorrow. Catch up with The Bee Voter Guide, as well as stories on issues, from housing to policing.
California taxpayers paid expenses for legislative travel abroad.
Orange County is expected to play a major role in the national battle for the House.
From the opinion pages:
California's drinking water problem is a "fixable outrage," The Sacramento Bee Editorial Board writes.
