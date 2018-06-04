Influencers project debuts in California

McClatchy announces coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections Kristin Roberts, Executive Editor of McClatchy's Washington Bureau, describes McClatchy's ambitious multi-platform approach to covering the 2018 midterm elections across the country. Nicole L. Cvetnic, Patrick Gleason and Chris Farris / McClatchy ×

SHARE COPY LINK Kristin Roberts, Executive Editor of McClatchy's Washington Bureau, describes McClatchy's ambitious multi-platform approach to covering the 2018 midterm elections across the country. Nicole L. Cvetnic, Patrick Gleason and Chris Farris / McClatchy