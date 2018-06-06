How liberal would a Gavin Newsom administration be?

In case you missed it:
This is what California could look like under a Gov. Gavin Newsom administration.
Four takeaways from the governor's election.
Why it takes so long to count those ballots.
Democrats dodged a bullet in House races in the Golden State.
Miss the election results? This will get you caught up.
President Donald Trumpwas tweeting about the California election results.
A top Democrat hopes the president comes to the Golden State.
Those water restrictions may not be as punitive as you've been hearing.
From the The Sacramento Bee opinion pages:
Both major political parties got what they needed Tuesday, The Bee Editorial Board writes.
Columnist Ben Boychuk says John Cox's second-place finish makes the governor's contest "a proper race."
Comments