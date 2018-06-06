Newsom and Cox will face off for California governor

Watch Election Night highlights of John Cox and Gavin Newsom in California governor's race. Associated Press
Watch Election Night highlights of John Cox and Gavin Newsom in California governor's race. Associated Press
Watch Election Night highlights of John Cox and Gavin Newsom in California governor's race. Associated Press

Capitol Afternoon

How liberal would a Gavin Newsom administration be?

By Bee Capitol Bureau

June 06, 2018 07:30 PM

In case you missed it:

This is what California could look like under a Gov. Gavin Newsom administration.

Four takeaways from the governor's election.

Who is John Cox?

Why it takes so long to count those ballots.

Democrats dodged a bullet in House races in the Golden State.

Miss the election results? This will get you caught up.

President Donald Trumpwas tweeting about the California election results.

A top Democrat hopes the president comes to the Golden State.

Those water restrictions may not be as punitive as you've been hearing.

From the The Sacramento Bee opinion pages:

Both major political parties got what they needed Tuesday, The Bee Editorial Board writes.

Columnist Ben Boychuk says John Cox's second-place finish makes the governor's contest "a proper race."

  Comments  