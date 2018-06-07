Ballot full of initiatives awaits voters in November

In case you missed it:
This election is over. Time to start thinking about the next one.
Kevin de León tries to climb the biggest mountain in California politics.
California has more than 2 million votes to count.
Lawmakers are getting close on the budget. Should low-income undocumented immigrants get a tax break?
House Democrats will need more help to conjure up a blue wave this November.
Southern California wants a do-over on the water tunnel vote.
From The Bee opinion pages:
With a surplus in then budget, why do we need a tax to pay for drinking water programs, asks Assemblyman Jay Obernolte, R-Big Bear Lake.
California has the chance to reduce its backlog of rape kit tests. It should act now, writes Elena Lee Rider.
Columnist Joe Mathews explains how to build "the perfect California city."
