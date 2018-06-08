California drinking water tax dies in budget compromise

In case you missed it:
A proposed fee on California's drinking water, designed to clean up contaminated water for thousands of Californians, did not make it into a final deal on the state budget.
The $200 billion California budget deal also rejected health care and tax breaks for undocumented immigrants.
PG&E is to blame for more wine country fires, Cal Fire said.
How Trump's trade war is hurting California's largest agricultural sector.
Can anything stop Gavin Newsom from becoming California's next governor?
There are more than 2 million votes left to count in the California primary election.
From the opinion pages:
Some 360,000 Californians can’t drink the water. And still no fix for this disgrace, says The Bee Editorial Board.
Counting votes can’t get any slower, can it? Under the new voting system, it might, Foon Rhee writes.
California’s housing standoff is becoming a battle. It doesn’t have to be this way, argues Carol Galante.
California at last can fix its rape kit backlog. Don’t delay justice any more, urges Elena Lee Reeder.
