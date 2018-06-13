How a new ballot measure would split California three ways

Venture capitalist Tim Draper’s new plan to break up California is on the November 2018 ballot. This time he wants to split the Golden State into three states. Here's what that would look like.



Capitol Afternoon

It's a long road for 'Three Californias' measure

By Bryan Anderson



June 13, 2018

In case you missed it:

Taryn Luna explains how the Three Californias initiative would work.

Jerry Brownendorses a guy "with really nice hair."

California has so much money this year that it is opening two new savings accounts, Adam Ashton reports.

This morning's AM Alert examines a new recidivism report from the Public Policy Institute of California published on Tuesday.

From the opinion pages:

Jose Gomez, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Cal State LA, urges the Legislature to pass a budget to boost funding for the California State University system to support students.

David Carillo and Stephen Duvernay think Tim Draper's Three Californias plan will be a "disaster."

