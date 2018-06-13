It's a long road for 'Three Californias' measure

In case you missed it:
Taryn Luna explains how the Three Californias initiative would work.
Jerry Brownendorses a guy "with really nice hair."
California has so much money this year that it is opening two new savings accounts, Adam Ashton reports.
This morning's AM Alert examines a new recidivism report from the Public Policy Institute of California published on Tuesday.
From the opinion pages:
Jose Gomez, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Cal State LA, urges the Legislature to pass a budget to boost funding for the California State University system to support students.
David Carillo and Stephen Duvernay think Tim Draper's Three Californias plan will be a "disaster."
