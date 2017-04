2:27 San Francisco protesters call on Sen. Dianne Feinstein to step down in 2018 Pause

0:38 Jerry Brown on road-bill deals: 'Everybody here has needs'

1:27 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

0:40 Calexit? Activist group pushes California secession plan

1:09 Rent control isn't necessarily the answer, Sacramento City Councilman Steve Hansen says

1:15 Janet Napolitano explains why UC will raise tuition for first time in six years

1:07 Where greenhouse gases come from

1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent

0:53 New look at Oroville Dam spillway after reopening