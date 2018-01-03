Capitol community has not been vigilant on sexual harassment, speaker says

Clergy staged an impromptu sit-in at Gov. Jerry Brown's office to urge him to support California's "sanctuary state" bill without further amendments they said would weaken the measure on Tuesday. Aug. 29, 2017.
Speaking to the American Legion's annual convention in Reno on Aug, 23, 2017, President Donald Trump called for unity in the nation and vowed to give the military to tools it needs to prevail in Afghanistan.
Shortly after he was sworn in as California’s new attorney general, Xavier Becerra, a longtime liberal Democrat from Los Angeles, said he intends to “officially” form a campaign committee and launch a 2018 run for the influential post as the state’s top cop.
Former Republican Rep. Doug Ose, who lost a race to Democratic Rep. Ami Bera in 2014, was in court to observe on Tuesday, May 10, 2016 as Bera's father entered a guilty plea for violating campaign finance laws in previous Bera campaigns.