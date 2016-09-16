N.L. Central champion Chicago Cubs get party started after walk-off home run

Chicago Cubs’ David Ross is sprayed with beer by teammates as they celebrate having won the N.L. Central title after the Cubs defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 in 10 innings on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Chicago. The Cubs’ celebration was delayed a day, as they clinched the title after the Giants’ win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.
Nam Y. Huh
AP
Chicago Cubs fans celebrate the team’s N.L. Central title, Friday, Sept. 16, in Chicago.
Nam Y. Huh
AP
Chicago Cubs’ Miguel Montero hits a winning solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the 10th inning Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Chicago.
Nam Y. Huh
AP
The Chicago Cubs’ Miguel Montero (47) celebrates his walk-off home run in the 10th inning on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo is sprayed with beer and sparkling wine by teammates Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Chicago.
Nam Y. Huh
AP
Chicago Cubs players celebrate after Friday’s game.
Nam Y. Huh
AP
Chicago Cubs bullpen coach Lester Strode celebrates after Friday’s game.
Nam Y. Huh
AP
Baseball fans watch a baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Chicago.
Nam Y. Huh
AP
Chicago Cubs’ Albert Almora Jr., right, celebrates with Chris Coghlan after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Chicago.
Nam Y. Huh
AP
Chicago Cubs’ Albert Almora Jr. hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Chicago.
Nam Y. Huh
AP
The Chicago Cubs’ Munenori Kawasaki tries to beat out the throw as Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Chris Carter waits on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Cubs second baseman Munenori Kawasaki, left, looks for the ball while the Milwaukee Brewers’ Keon Broxton (23) steals second base in the first inning on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Tribune