September 16, 2016 11:39 PM

Sports Night: Junior jet keys Marysville

Your summary of the night’s sports action.

Bee Sports Staff

High school football: Hoang, defense key Marysville over Bear River

Andrew Hoang, a 5-foot-9, 215-pound jet of a junior scores two first-half touchdowns and the defense plays inspired in Marysville’s 21-14 victory over Bear River in a nonleague game of smaller-school powerhouse programs that never seem to play dull games against each other.

A crash course in football amid Mira Loma’s rout of San Juan

Damian Nuss-Guillot had never played in a football game. Then on Friday, San Juan uses him in every possible way as it tries to gain its footing – with 16 players to its name – against a Mira Loma program experiencing its best start in recent years.

Hometown report: Pleasant Grove’s Rossow steps away

Jason Rossow turns in his whistle and football play sheet to surround himself with his nuclear team of his parents, wife and two young children as he re-engages in a fight for his life.

Friday night’s live chat replay

Follow the action and commentary as high school football games unfolded around the region.

Paralympics: Elk Grove’s Jamie Whitmore wins gold in Rio de Janeiro

Para-cyclist Jamie Whitmore of Elk Grove wins a gold medal for the United States at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Giants: S.F. extends wild-card lead over St. Louis

All that talk about Buster Posey’s second-half power drought is answered with one mighty swing in a September game that matters, and his two-run shot helps the Giants beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-2 in a matchup of playoff contenders.

A’s: Oakland loses in Texas walk-off

Jonathan Lucroy’s two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning gives the Texas Rangers a 7-6 victory over the A’s.

Furillo: Key to Stanford’s ‘Intellectual Brutality’

Stanford’s offensive line has been most responsible for the slogan that identifies the team.

Today’s video: Barrows’ 5 49ers to watch vs. Panthers

49ers: S.F.’s Pinion, Panthers’ Lee meet again

For the second consecutive season, 49ers punter Bradley Pinion will be on the same field as the player he ousted from the 49ers’ roster, veteran Andy Lee.

Anthony Davis out with concussion

Tackle Anthony Davis is unlikely to join the 49ers on their trip to Carolina after the team reported he suffered a concussion during Thursday’s practice and sat out Friday’s session. He was declared out for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Raiders: Line on the mend

The Raiders are likely to be without starting right tackle Menelik Watson and a key backup for their home opener.

Republic FC: Kneeshaw quickly finds net

Wilson Kneeshaw has scored two goals in three matches, including one that tied the score against LA Galaxy II last Saturday in Carson. The teams renew their rivalry Saturday at Bonney Field.

