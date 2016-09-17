Sports Night: Republic draws with L.A.

Republic FC: Sacramento scores significant draw against rival LA Galaxy II
Second-half substitute Wilson Kneeshaw scores in the 80th minute Saturday night to rally Republic FC to a 1-1 draw with the LA Galaxy II at Bonney Field and earn Sacramento a first-round home playoff game. Republic FC ties a franchise record by extending its unbeaten streak to 10 matches.
Giants: Casilla blows another save in 3-2 loss to Cardinals
Giants manager Bruce Bochy plays the odds and brings in closer Santiago Casilla to try to close out the ninth inning against St. Louis. For the third time in two weeks, the San Francisco skipper guesses wrong. Kolten Wong hits a sacrifice fly off Casilla that capped a two-run comeback in the ninth and the Cardinals rally for a big win in their playoff chase, beating the Giants 3-2.
A’s: Oakland pounds Darvish, A.L.-West best Texas
Joey Wendle leads off the game with his first major-league homer and the A’s were off to a fast start in yet another victory over Yu Darvish. Marcus Semien adds a three-run blast off the Texas Rangers ace who has long struggled against the American League West rival, and the A’s win 11-2 on Saturday night.
49ers: Team prepares for early starts
Sunday’s game at Carolina begins at 10 a.m., which is approximately when the 49ers have been practicing this year. The team’s first road game will be a test of Chip Kelly’s sports science-related ideas. San Francisco was 1-7 on the road a year ago.
49ers vs. Panthers at a glance
Raiders vs. Falcons at a glance
Sac State: Hornets lose to host Weber State, fall to 0-3
Sacramento State switches quarterbacks but can’t generate enough offense, losing 14-7 to Weber State in Ogden, Utah. Hornets starting quarterback Nate Ketteringham completes 2 of 5 attempts for 9 yards before being replaced by Kolney Cassel in the second quarter.
UC Davis: Aggies can’t stop Hill, Wyoming
Ben Scott completes 18 of 31 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game in the fourth quarter with an injury to his left leg during UC Davis’ 45-22 loss at Wyoming.
High school football: Sacramento upsets Folsom, snaps two streaks
Bee-ranked No. 13 Sacramento High School ends two streaks, scoring 32 unanswered points to register a 32-27 win over Folsom and snap the Bulldogs’ state-leading 48-game regular-season winning streak in one of the greatest upsets in regional history. Sacramento also halts Folsom’s area-record 52-game winning streak against Sac-Joaquin Section opponents.
Champions Tour: Kevin Sutherland leads at Pebble Beach
Kevin Sutherland birdies four his last six holes at Pebble Beach for a 4-under 68 and the second-round lead in the Champions Tour Nature Valley First Tee Open. The Sacramento native has an 8-under 135 total for a one-stroke lead over Paul Broadhurst.
Boxing: Alvarez KOs Smith in ninth round for title
Canelo Alvarez knocks out Liam Smith in the ninth round, winning the WBO light middleweight championship before a record crowd of 51,240 at AT&T Stadium.
IndyCar: Pagenaud wins pole for Sonoma, closes in on title
Team Penske is on the verge of closing out a dominating romp through the IndyCar season with a new champion in Simon Pagenaud and a stranglehold on the top of the series standings. Pagenaud led a 1-2-3-4 qualifying rout for Sunday’s season finale at Sonoma Raceway.
