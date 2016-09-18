Sports

Cal, North Dakota State upsets highlight day in college football

A statistical look at Saturday’s college football action:

0: Time that passed between No. 5 Clemson’s second and third touchdowns in the first quarter.

0: Combined points for No. 11 Texas and Cal in the third quarter. The Longhorns and host Golden Bears combined for 68 in the first half and 93 for the game.

2: Florida State’s rank entering its game at No. 10 Louisville. The host Cardinals trounced the Seminoles 63-20.

3: Non-offensive touchdowns scored by No. 1 Alabama in a 48-43 win at No. 19 Ole Miss.

4: Touchdown passes for Jake Browning, who led No. 8 Washington to a 41-3 win over visiting Portland State. The former Folsom High star was 12 of 19 passing for 163 yards.

6: Consecutive victories for North Dakota State over FBS opponents. The FCS Bison upset No. 13 Iowa 23-21 in Iowa City.

7: Top 25 teams to lose (Florida State, Texas, Iowa, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon).

8: Consecutive games of 200 or more all-purpose yards for No. 7 Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey dating to last season. McCaffrey had 260 total yards in a 27-10 win over visiting USC.

11: Consecutive losses against ranked opponents for Cal before beating No. 11 Texas 50-43 in Berkeley. The last win before Saturday came against No. 25 UCLA in 2012.

19: Consecutive road wins for No. 3 Ohio State, which topped No. 14 Oklahoma 45-24.

22: Catches for East Carolina’s Zay Jones, who finished with 190 yards in a 20-15 loss at South Carolina.

59: Largest point differential for a Top 25 team. No. 5 Clemson shut out visiting South Carolina State.

223: Rushing yards for Louisiana Lafayette’s Elijah McGuire in a 28-23 victory over visiting South Alabama.

296: Receiving yards for Oklahoma State’s James Washington in a 45-38 win over visiting Pitt. Washington had nine grabs and scored twice.

540: Passing yards for Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph in a 45-38 win over visiting Pitt. Rudolph was 26 of 46 and threw two touchdowns.

