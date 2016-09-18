Sports

September 18, 2016 10:47 PM

Sports Night: Losses for 49ers, Raiders

Your summary of the night’s sports action.

Bee Sports Staff

49ers: Defeat has familiar feeling

San Francisco is blown out in Week 2 after winning the season opener – just like last season.

49ers notes: Mr. Hyde not happy

Running back Carlos Hyde says he has to get better.

Raiders: Ball doesn’t bounce Oakland’s way

A deflected pass goes for a touchdown as the Raiders stumble in Week 2.

Andy Furillo: The Raiders have a defensive problem

Oakland has allowed over 1,000 yards in two weeks. That’s not going to work.

Today’s video: Jake Browning discuses big day against Portland State

Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter

The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.

NASCAR: Truex a winner at Chicagoland

Martin Truex Jr. wins the opener of the Chase for the Sprint Cup

Giants: Dropping like a rock

The Mets win, the Giants lose, and San Francisco drops into the second wild-card spot in the National League.

A’s: Davis delivers again

Khris Davis hits two home runs to lead Oakland past Texas.

MLB LINKS

▪ Scoreboard/schedule

▪ Standings

▪ A’s schedule

▪ Giants schedule

NFL LINKS

Scoreboard/schedule

Standings

Stat leaders

Sports Extra

View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.

On the air

Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.

Related content

Sports

Comments

 

Videos

Bee's 2014 All-Metro Football Player of the Year discusses 41-3 win over Portland State

View more video

Sports Videos