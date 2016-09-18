Sports Night: Losses for 49ers, Raiders

49ers: Defeat has familiar feeling
San Francisco is blown out in Week 2 after winning the season opener – just like last season.
49ers notes: Mr. Hyde not happy
Running back Carlos Hyde says he has to get better.
Raiders: Ball doesn’t bounce Oakland’s way
A deflected pass goes for a touchdown as the Raiders stumble in Week 2.
Andy Furillo: The Raiders have a defensive problem
Oakland has allowed over 1,000 yards in two weeks. That’s not going to work.
Today’s video: Jake Browning discuses big day against Portland State
Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter
The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.
NASCAR: Truex a winner at Chicagoland
Martin Truex Jr. wins the opener of the Chase for the Sprint Cup
Giants: Dropping like a rock
The Mets win, the Giants lose, and San Francisco drops into the second wild-card spot in the National League.
A’s: Davis delivers again
Khris Davis hits two home runs to lead Oakland past Texas.
MLB LINKS
NFL LINKS
Sports Extra
View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.
On the air
Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.
Comments