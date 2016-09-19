Sports Night: Gay to opt out of contract

Kings: He says he’s ready for his final season with team
Kings forward Rudy Gay will opt out of the final year of his contract after the 2016-17 season. The team tried to trade the veteran during the offseason. Gay will play for his fourth Kings coach since being traded to Sacramento in 2013. The team opens training camp Monday at its new downtown practice facility.
Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter
The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.
Today’s video: Sights, sounds from Raiders’ pregame
49ers: Coach not considering change at quarterback
Chip Kelly says he has “a lot of confidence” in Blaine Gabbert and is not contemplating a change at quarterback despite the starter’s rough outing at Carolina. One reason – 49ers backup Colin Kaepernick still is not at full strength following three surgeries.
NFL LINKS
Giants: Tempers flare, Dodgers rally for win
Adrian Gonzalez hits a game-winning double in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rally Monday night for a testy 2-1 victory over the Giants that increased their National League West lead to six games and continued San Francisco’s ninth-inning woes.
A’s: Khris Davis named A.L. Player of the Week
Khris Davis hit .400 with five home runs last week as the A’s went 6-1 on their trip. Davis shares Player of the Week honors with Boston’s Hanley Ramirez.
MLB LINKS
Hometown report: Talented 2011 Players of the Year still making impact
They were The Sacramento Bee’s Players of the Year for the 2011 high school football season, and Shaq Thompson, Tanner Trosin and Alex Bertrando are still leading their teams at different levels across the country. Thompson is a linebacker for the Carolina Panthers, Trosin is playing quarterback at Southern Oregon, and linebacker Bertrando leads Nevada in tackles.
Prep football: Del Oro supplants Folsom as No. 1
With Folsom getting upset by Sacramento 32-27 on Friday, Del Oro (4-0) moves to the top spot in The Sacramento Bee’s rankings for the first time since the end of the 2011 season, when the Golden Eagles were the only area team to reach a CIF State Bowl game.
Sports Extra
View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.
On the air
Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.
Comments