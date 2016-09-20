Sports Night: Kings should trade Gay

Ailene Voisin: Gay should be dealt before season opener
Kings forward Rudy Gay clearly wants to be traded after telling the team he would opt out of the final year of his contract. He’s been miserable for most of the past two years. The Kings should aim to have good vibes at new Golden 1 Center.
A’s: Rookie Joey Wendle attracts attention in leadoff spot
The A’s called up second baseman Joey Wendle from Triple-A Nashville on Aug. 31. Recently, they have batted Wendle leadoff, where he had a .405 on-base percentage in nine games. Wendle is not a prototypical leadoff hitter, though that term may be evolving.
Giants: S.F. rebounds, blanks Dodgers
Three Giants relievers combine to allow just one hit in 3 2/3 innings, as San Francisco rebounds from Monday’s loss with a 2-0 victory in Los Angeles. Eduardo Nunez and Brandon Belt each hit solo homers for the Giants.
49ers: Kap to donate $1 million; website will track funds
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick says he will donate $100,000 per month for 10 months and will allow the public to track on a website how the money is spent. The money will be donated to organizations that address social issues and racial inequality, matters Kaepernick has spotlighted by refusing to stand during the national anthem before games. The quarterback also spoke Tuesday about a recent shooting by police in Tulsa, Okla.
49ers notes: LB Armstrong to go on injured reserve
Linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong has made a splash on the 49ers’ defense with two takeaways in the first two games, but he’ll go on injured reserve because of a torn chest muscle he suffered Sunday against Carolina. Michael Wilhoite likely will be pressed into service after being restricted to special teams in the first two weeks.
12 Laguna Creek players take knee during anthem
Friday night, 12 football players from Laguna Creek High School in Elk Grove kneeled during the national anthem – echoing the stance taken by 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and some other NFL players to draw attention to racial inequality and police brutality.
