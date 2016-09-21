Sports Night: Dodgers rip Moore, Giants

Giants: Puig powers L.A. to 9-3 victory
Yasiel Puig’s three-run homer highlights a five-run first inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rout the Giants 9-3 on Wednesday night, extending their N.L. West lead to six games with 10 remaining.
A’s: Young starters solid despite sweep
If the A’s are optimistic about the future, the performance of three inexperienced starters this week illustrates one reason. The series, though, also reinforces the meaning of potential, as the A’s get swept by Houston with a 6-5 loss Wednesday.
49ers: ‘Repetitive accuracy’ missing for S.F.
The phrase “repetitive accuracy” has become a refrain for 49ers coach Chip Kelly, something he’s identified as the most important trait for his quarterbacks. But after two games, that repetitive accuracy has been missing for Kelly and the 49ers.
49ers notes: Seahawks see Kap in new light
The Seahawks and 49ers still might be fierce rivals on the field, but one Seattle player praises quarterback Colin Kaepernick for focusing attention on racial injustice and police brutality. “It’s across the country right now,” wide receiver Doug Baldwin says. “Obviously, we wouldn’t be having this conversation if it wasn’t for him bringing it to light.”
Furillo: NFL wants Raiders in Oakland
Despite Las Vegas’ momentum and money to lure the Raiders to southern Nevada, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s pro-Oakland comments have given East Bay Raiders fans hope.
Raiders: Fresher Murray eyes fast start
Even though Latavius Murray is getting the ball less for the Oakland Raiders, he’s doing much more when he has it.
Prep football: Expect wild area races
One month into the high school football season, one thing is certain: nothing is for certain. The race is officially on for teams to try to reach what often is the requirement for a playoff berth: at least six wins, including at least two in league play, which begins Friday.
