Sports Night: Collison eager to return

Kings: Guard awaits NBA discipline as season’s start nears
Kings guard Darren Collison had a difficult offseason. This month, he pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor charge of domestic battery stemming from an incident with his wife in May. Collison says he’s focused on his family and the season as he awaits possible discipline from the NBA.
Kings notes: Gay recovers from Achilles’ pain
Kings forward Rudy Gay will opt out of his contract after this season and become an unrestricted free agent. The Kings could trade Gay to get something in return for him. Gay says he’s in the best shape of his life partly because of shock treatment for Achilles’ pain.
Today’s video: Kings players, staff all smiles, playful at media day
Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter
The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.
49ers: Anthony Davis retires again
Offensive tackle Anthony Davis had misgivings about his comeback Sept. 10, two days before the 49ers opened the season against the Rams. On social media, he cited health concerns – the reason for an earlier retirement in 2015. He retires Monday for the second time in 15 months.
49ers notes: Kelly says Kap is not ‘100 percent right now’
San Francisco coach Chip Kelly says he’s not considering replacing starting quarterback Blaine Gabbert because the 49ers’ No. 2 passer, Colin Kaepernick, isn’t physically ready for the No. 1 role. Gabbert and the 49ers’ offense struggled Sunday against Seattle, but their next foe, Dallas, is less formidable.
NFL LINKS
Hometown report: Former Rocklin QB getting kicks for ARC
Two years after breaking his femur in a high school football game, kicker Max O’Rourke is back on the field at American River College healthy and happy. After his 27-yarder beat Fresno City 38-35 in double overtime, he was mobbed by teammates as a sudden team hero. O’Rourke needed more than a year to regain the strength to kick without searing pain in his leg and hip.
Prep notes: Little East Nicolaus puts up big football numbers
East Nicolaus High School’s football team has won 16 consecutive games, including last season’s run to the CIF State Division VI-AA title. Elk Grove tumbles in the Sac-Joaquin Section rankings, and Pioneer makes a coaching change. Check out The Bee’s football Top 20 for this week.
Marlins: Gordon hits leadoff homer in emotional Miami victory
In tribute to Miami teammate Jose Fernandez, left-handed hitter Dee Gordon stepped to the plate as a right-hander to lead off the first inning of Monday’s mournful game. After a pitch, Gordon switched to his customary left side – and homered in the first at-bat for the Marlins since the tragic death of the Miami pitcher. Miami beat the visiting New York Mets 7-3.
A’s: Manaea’s strong outing wasted in loss to Angels
Oakland starter Sean Manaea throws seven strong innings, but the Angels break through against reliever Ryan Dull, whose fielding miscue allows the deciding run to score in the eighth inning.
MLB LINKS
Sports Extra
View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.
On the air
Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.
Comments