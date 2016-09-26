Sports Night: Collison eager to return

1:18 See Coloring Book unveiled at Golden 1 Center Pause

1:58 Bee's 2014 All-Metro Football Player of the Year discusses Huskies' 35-28 win at Arizona

0:45 Pete Carroll on Seahawks routing San Francisco

1:13 Golden 1 Center ticket holders get first view

3:06 UC Davis football vs. Weber State

4:08 Russell Wilson describes his new knee injury from Seahawks' win over San Francisco

1:27 UC Davis wide receiver Keelan Doss

2:02 Sacramento State football coach says players need to make plays

2:26 49ers at Seahawks: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

3:45 Republic FC's Matt LaGrassa looks forward to return to Tulsa