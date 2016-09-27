Sports

September 27, 2016 10:58 PM

Sports Night: Kings’ stand to be unified

Bee Sports Staff

Kings: Team will discuss protest issue

With many athletes expressing concern or anger regarding social issues, the Kings want to make sure their protests are done as a team. While the Kings will discuss the issue, some players already have been active in their hometowns.

Kings notes: Joerger’s defensive plan a welcome change

The Kings’ problems on defense continued last season, when many players griped about former coach George Karl’s strategy. New coach Dave Joerger brings a reputation for solid defense from his three seasons with Memphis, and the Kings are eager to play a more aggressive style.

49ers: Kaepernick to eat his way to full strength

Colin Kaepernick says he’s not back to his ideal weight yet but is prepared to enter games as needed. Meanwhile, the 49ers added former Houston and New England wide receiver Keshawn Martin.

Jimmy Ward’s replacement? Whoever wants it most

Defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil says the competition between Keith Reaser and Rashard Robinson will continue this week.

Raiders are state’s best in weekly NFL power rankings roundup

The Raiders have started a season 2-1 for the first time since 2011, and that has sent them to the top – OK, of the four California teams – in the weekly roundup of NFL power rankings.

Republic FC: Marathon effort led to Western Conference title

Republic FC started 2-3-1 in USL play, but a roster full of new faces jells in a march to the franchise’s first regular-season first-place finish.

Giants: Posey, Pence back Moore gem

Buster Posey homers for his 1,000th career hit, Hunter Pence goes deep one batter later and Matt Moore bounces back from the worst start of his season with 11 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings in the Giants’ 12-3 win over the Rockies.

A’s: Seven-run fourth by Angels sinks Oakland

Angels rookie Jefry Marte hits his first career grand slam in a seven-run fourth inning and the A’s, limited to just one unearned run in eight innings, fall 8-1 in Anaheim.

