Sports Night: Kings’ stand to be unified

Kings: Team will discuss protest issue
With many athletes expressing concern or anger regarding social issues, the Kings want to make sure their protests are done as a team. While the Kings will discuss the issue, some players already have been active in their hometowns.
Kings notes: Joerger’s defensive plan a welcome change
The Kings’ problems on defense continued last season, when many players griped about former coach George Karl’s strategy. New coach Dave Joerger brings a reputation for solid defense from his three seasons with Memphis, and the Kings are eager to play a more aggressive style.
Today’s video: Kap talks about his readiness
49ers: Kaepernick to eat his way to full strength
Colin Kaepernick says he’s not back to his ideal weight yet but is prepared to enter games as needed. Meanwhile, the 49ers added former Houston and New England wide receiver Keshawn Martin.
Jimmy Ward’s replacement? Whoever wants it most
Defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil says the competition between Keith Reaser and Rashard Robinson will continue this week.
Raiders are state’s best in weekly NFL power rankings roundup
The Raiders have started a season 2-1 for the first time since 2011, and that has sent them to the top – OK, of the four California teams – in the weekly roundup of NFL power rankings.
Republic FC: Marathon effort led to Western Conference title
Republic FC started 2-3-1 in USL play, but a roster full of new faces jells in a march to the franchise’s first regular-season first-place finish.
Giants: Posey, Pence back Moore gem
Buster Posey homers for his 1,000th career hit, Hunter Pence goes deep one batter later and Matt Moore bounces back from the worst start of his season with 11 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings in the Giants’ 12-3 win over the Rockies.
A’s: Seven-run fourth by Angels sinks Oakland
Angels rookie Jefry Marte hits his first career grand slam in a seven-run fourth inning and the A’s, limited to just one unearned run in eight innings, fall 8-1 in Anaheim.
