High five: A revealing week in the NFL

1:18 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick talks about his readiness Pause

3:16 Current NFL players with ties to Sacramento area

2:01 Kings players, staff all smiles, playful at media day event

1:18 See Coloring Book unveiled at Golden 1 Center

1:58 Bee's 2014 All-Metro Football Player of the Year discusses Huskies' 35-28 win at Arizona

0:45 Pete Carroll on Seahawks routing San Francisco

1:13 Golden 1 Center ticket holders get first view

3:06 UC Davis football vs. Weber State

4:08 Russell Wilson describes his new knee injury from Seahawks' win over San Francisco

1:27 UC Davis wide receiver Keelan Doss