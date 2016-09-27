Sports

September 27, 2016 11:36 PM

High five: A revealing week in the NFL

NFL revelations from Week 3:

▪ The Vikings are resilient.

▪ The Patriots have depth at quarterback.

▪ The 49ers’ hurry-up offense is hurrying its defense’s fatigue.

▪ Post-Peyton Manning, the Broncos are still pretty good.

▪ Post-Johnny Manziel, the Browns are still the Browns.

Jeff Caraska

