Sports Night: Kap has edge over Gabbert

49ers: Kaepernick may be winless, but he’s more aggressive
Colin Kaepernick has been more aggressive than Blaine Gabbert as the 49ers’ starting quarterback this season. With five starts each, Kaepernick has been more effective with his arm and feet. Gabbert, however, is the only starting 49ers quarterback with a win this season.
49ers notes: Replacing Eric Reid will take more than one guy
Jaquiski Tartt will step in for the injured Eric Reid at safety for the rest of the 49ers’ season, but it will take several players to make up for Reid’s absence, defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil says. Safety Vinnie Sunseri took Reid’s spot on the active roster.
Raiders: Mayor advances ‘framework’ plan to keep team in Oakland
The mayor of Oakland announced she has the framework of an agreement to keep the Raiders in town despite talk by the club’s owner to move the them to Las Vegas.
Ailene Voisin: Kings should deal Casspi
Omri Casspi didn’t want to leave Sacramento in the first place. The team’s 2009 first-round draft choice turned down richer offers to re-sign with his original team two offseasons ago, but his minutes have dwindled under new coach Dave Joerger. It’s time to pursue a deal that will benefit Casspi and the Kings.
Soccer: Bruce Arena returns as U.S. men’s coach
Bruce Arena was a decade removed from the U.S. national men’s team when he received a telephone call from U.S. Soccer Federation Secretary General Dan Flynn on Sunday asking him to meet with USSF President Sunil Gulati the following day. Things worked out pretty well.
