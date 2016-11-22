Sports Night: Kap has edge over Gabbert

2:49 UC Davis Aggies win the 63rd Causeway Classic Pause

2:20 UC Davis coach, players reflect on time together before Causeway Classic

2:08 Gray Davis explains how celebrity, working class woes lifted Donald Trump

1:10 Kanye cancels tour after abandoning shows

1:14 Kanye West rants during his Sacramento show (Warning: offensive language)

1:13 Rudy Gay, local police host outreach dinner for single mothers

2:49 Mental health advocate uses crayon art for self exploration

1:15 Kanye West fans rethink devotion after L.A. concert cancellation

0:16 Confused, angry crowd boos after Kanye West cuts Sacramento show short, lights go up