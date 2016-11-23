Sports Night: Thankful outlook in Oakland

Furillo: The news is good for Raiders, Oakland
A win in Mexico City puts Raider Nation on top of the AFC world. Meanwhile, in Oakland, Mayor Libby Schaaf has a “framework deal” with a group led by Ronnie Lott to try to keep the team in the East Bay.
Today’s video: Barrows’ five 49ers to watch at Miami
49ers: Miami’s Gase the one who got away
Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase was a finalist to replace Jim Harbaugh in 2015 as the 49ers’ coach. For a few hours, Gase appeared on the verge of getting the job. The 49ers ultimately picked Jim Tomsula.
49ers notes: Ward not just CB, but team’s ‘best’ CB
When 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward moved from safety to cornerback in May, it was considered an experiment. Now he’s the team’s top cornerback, coach Chip Kelly says.
Kings: Visit to local shelter special to Gay
Forward Rudy Gay specifically asked the Kings Foundation if he could visit a women’s shelter as the team tipped off its 15th annual Season of Doing Good. Gay grew up in a broken home and called his visit to Women’s Empowerment in Sacramento “dear to me.”
Kings top Thunder 116-101
DeMarcus Cousins finishes with 36 points and 13 rebounds as the Kings beat the Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday.
Local college basketball: Aztecs’ Pope has happy homecoming
Former Burbank and Laguna Creek high school standout Malik Pope helped San Diego State contain Ivan Rabb and Cal in a 77-65 win at Golden 1 Center. This week, UC Davis heads to Anchorage for the Great Alaska Shootout and Sac State is off to the Eastern Washington tournament.
High school football: Antelope eyes section football title
Antelope High School has come of age under the only varsity head football coach the school has known, Matt Ray. The Titans are 12-0 after defeating Grant in a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II quarterfinal. Now they face another powerhouse program: Del Oro.
