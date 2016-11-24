Sports Night: Elk Grove, Folsom face off

High school football: Herd is the word
Elk Grove works hard on turkey day leading up to its Friday playoff meeting with Folsom.
High School football: Three big playoff matchups
Elk Grove faces Folsom. Oak Ridge takes on St. Mary’s of Stockton. Antelope travels to Del Oro. Staff writer Joe Davidson tells you what you need to know.
Today’s video: Collison taking what they’re giving
Kings: Second string delivering first-rate minutes
The Kings’ bench has allowed big man DeMarcus Cousins to get some valuable rest in the past two games.
On 49ers: A bad combination
General manager Trent Baalke’s players and coach Chip Kelly’s style combine to create a poor offense.
Lions’ Prater boots game-winner
Matt Prater’s 40-yard field goal on the final play gives Detroit a 16-13 win over Minnesota – and first place in the NFC North.
10 in a row for Dallas
Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott lead the Dallas Cowboys past the Washington Redskins.
Steelers roll on Brown’s big night
Antonio Brown catches three touchdown passes from Ben Roethlisberger as the Steelers beat the Colts 28-7.
