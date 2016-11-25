Sports Night: Bulldogs hound Herd in semi

Sac-Joaquin Section football: Folsom wins semifinal in rout
Folsom has the unique ability to make a close matchup on paper before kickoff become a rout in a hurry. On Friday night at Prairie City Stadium, the top-seeded Bulldogs steamrolled fourth-seeded Elk Grove 41-3 in a bitingly cold Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal.
Del Oro stifles Antelope in D-II
Del Oro, the defending section and state champ, contains Antelope’s Elijah Dotson by holding the prolific runner to a season-low 58 yards and claims a spot in next week’s Sac-Joaquin Section Division II final with a 50-10 victory in Loomis.
Roundup: Capital Christian D-V section champ
Sophomore D’Marcus Ross rushes for three touchdowns as Capital Christian advanced to the CIF Northern California Regional final with a 42-14 win over Colfax. Christian Brother upsets American Canyon 29-0 in D-III to reach its first section title game since 1986.
Previewing Saturday’s games
Saturday’s Sac-Joaquin Section football playoffs feature a Division II semifinal between Inderkum, fresh off an upset of top-seeded Sacramento, and red-hot Jesuit. Also, titles will be decided in Divisions IV and VI.
Kings: Rockets torch from deep
Trevor Ariza makes a game-high six 3-pointers, and the Houston Rockets make 21 of 50 from long range, in a 117-104 win that ends the Kings’ two-game winning streak.
UC Davis football: AD offers blueprint in coaching search
Kevin Blue expects a new coach who can turn the Aggies into a perennial Football Bowl Subdivision power similar to its NCAA Division II days.
49ers: Break gives Torrey Smith second wind
A week after he sat out a regular-season game for the first time, 49ers wide receiver Torrey Smith says his shoulder is feeling better.
Raiders: Oakland, Carolina role reversal
After missing the postseason for a 13th straight year in 2015, the Raiders have ridden the play of MVP candidate quarterback Derek Carr to first place in the AFC West heading into Sunday’s game against Carolina.
