Sports Night: Bulldogs hound Herd in semi

1:54 Darren Collison finds his offense when teams focus on DeMarcus Cousins Pause

1:41 Man first stabbed himself in neck at Carmichael 7-Eleven, sheriff's spokesman says

0:37 Why she shops on Black Friday

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

1:59 The Sacramento Bee Book of Dreams 2016

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

6:18 Shasta County sheriff press conference on Sherri Papini abduction

2:08 Gray Davis explains how celebrity, working class woes lifted Donald Trump

0:30 East Union football player's dream comes true with touchdown run against Del Campo High