Sports Night: Who are the real Kings?

Kings: Lengthy trip will reveal their identity
By the time the Kings return home from their six-game trip, much will be revealed. They will either be exposed for what they appear to be – a rush job assembled to coincide with the opening of the Golden 1 Center – or emerge as a team capable of overcoming its flaws, forging a collective identity and becoming this season’s surprise.
49ers: Team will remain in Florida between games
When the 49ers stayed in Youngstown, Ohio, between Eastern time zone games five years ago, then-coach Jim Harbaugh said the sojourn was about bonding, bonhomie and team building. For Chip Kelly, the 49ers’ current Florida trip is more pragmatic: Trimming about 3,500 miles from the 49ers’ upcoming itinerary.
Prep football: Inderkum stays hot, tops Jesuit 52-35
In late August and early September, concern surrounded Inderkum High School’s football team after two losses in the first three games. Now the Tigers are rolling after beating Jesuit 52-35 to reach the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II final.
Prep notes: Blowouts abound in section football semis
Close games were expected in the semifinals of the Sac-Joaquin Section football playoffs. But that didn't happen in Divisions I, II and III. Folsom now seeks a section five-peat, Del Oro a repeat and Christian Brothers its first title since 1983.
