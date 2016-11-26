Sports

November 26, 2016 10:18 PM

Sports Night: Who are the real Kings?

Bee Sports Staff

Kings: Lengthy trip will reveal their identity

By the time the Kings return home from their six-game trip, much will be revealed. They will either be exposed for what they appear to be – a rush job assembled to coincide with the opening of the Golden 1 Center – or emerge as a team capable of overcoming its flaws, forging a collective identity and becoming this season’s surprise.

Today’s video: Omri Casspi happy to get big minutes in Kings’ 117-104 loss to Rockets

Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter

The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.

NBA LINKS

Scoreboard/schedule

Standings

Kings results and upcoming games

49ers: Team will remain in Florida between games

When the 49ers stayed in Youngstown, Ohio, between Eastern time zone games five years ago, then-coach Jim Harbaugh said the sojourn was about bonding, bonhomie and team building. For Chip Kelly, the 49ers’ current Florida trip is more pragmatic: Trimming about 3,500 miles from the 49ers’ upcoming itinerary.

NFL LINKS

Scoreboard/schedule

Standings

Stat leaders

Prep football: Inderkum stays hot, tops Jesuit 52-35

In late August and early September, concern surrounded Inderkum High School’s football team after two losses in the first three games. Now the Tigers are rolling after beating Jesuit 52-35 to reach the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II final.

Prep notes: Blowouts abound in section football semis

Close games were expected in the semifinals of the Sac-Joaquin Section football playoffs. But that didn't happen in Divisions I, II and III. Folsom now seeks a section five-peat, Del Oro a repeat and Christian Brothers its first title since 1983.

Sports Extra

View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.

On the air

Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.

Related content

Sports

Comments

 

Videos

Omri Casspi said he was glad that coach gave him a lot of minutes to play after Kings 117-104 loss to Rockets

View more video

Sports Videos