Sports Night: Mack looks like MVP in win

Furillo: Raiders’ Khalil Mack puts in his MVP bid
The Raiders beat Carolina 35-32 as defensive end Khalil Mack returns an interception for a touchdown to end the first half and makes a strip-sack of Cam Newton in the final minute to seal the victory.
Raiders: Mack, Carr rally Oakland past Carolina
Derek Carr comes back from an injured pinkie to lead another fourth-quarter comeback as Oakland gets a 35-32 victory over the Panthers. The Raiders’ fifth consecutive win locks up a winning record for the first time since 2002.
49ers: S.F. rally comes up two yards short in Miami
Colin Kaepernick thought he saw a path to the end zone for a tying touchdown against the Miami Dolphins, but his run comes up two yards short in a 31-24 loss. The loss is San Francisco’s 10th in a row.
Today’s video: Kaepernick clarifies remarks on Castro, Malcolm X
Kings: Cousins passes Webber as Sacramento tops reeling Brooklyn
DeMarcus Cousins scores 18 of his game-high 37 points in the third quarter of the Kings’ 122-105 victory over the host Brooklyn Nets. He passes Chris Webber for third in team history in Sacramento-era scoring with 8,846 points.
Kings results and upcoming games
Motor sports: Rosberg wins first Formula One title to join father as champ
Nico Rosberg will no longer be known simply as the son of Formula One champion Keke Rosberg. The German driver is now a champion in his own right after clinching his first title to match his father's achievement from 1982.
