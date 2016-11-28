Sports Night: Dan Hawkins new UCD coach

College football: Hawkins returns to where his coaching career began
The former Christian Brothers High School coach played at UC Davis. He has coached Boise State and Colorado.
Today’s video: Kahlil Mack discusses his big plays Sunday
Kings: ‘Choppy’ play leads to OT loss to Wizards
Despite DeMarcus Cousins’ 36 points and 20 rebounds, the Kings lost 101-95 to the Washington Wizards, who got a career-high seven 3-pointers and 31 points from Bradley Beal.
Kings results and upcoming games
49ers: Kelly says Kap improving in all facets
Colin Kaepernick threw touchdown passes to three different targets and put the team in position to at least tie the score in the closing moments against Miami on Sunday. Though he was tackled 2 yards short of the goal line and the 49ers lost their 10th game in a row, coach Chip Kelly said the quarterback has improved weekly since his first start Oct. 16.
Hometown report: Inderkum tight end lives up to big expectations
Josh Falo is the last of three brothers to come through Inderkum High School, and he’s the biggest. He is a tight end, linebacker, defensive lineman and punter and the area’s top football recruit.
Prep notes: Success begins up front for two section football finalists
Del Oro and Christian Brothers have reached Sac-Joaquin Section championship games, and it’s no coincidence both teams have strong offensive lines.
