Sports Night: Pereira opens up in Q&A

NFL: Former ref opines on state of NFL, Goodell, Gruden
Fox NFL rules analyst Mike Pereira has plenty to say, so much so he wrote a book. The Sacramento resident will sign copies Thursday. In the meantime, he answered questions about the state of officiating and the NFL.
Today’s video: ‘Aggie Pride’ lures Hawkins back to UC Davis
Ailene Voisin: New UCD coach Hawkins a welcome blast from the past
The one-time Aggies fullback promises to remain quirky, wacky, exciting and entertaining. His plan is to invigorate a dormant football program with his game plans and his personality.
College football: Hawkins comes home to ‘re-energize’ UC Davis program
Dan Hawkins received a five-year contract for a base salary of $262,500 per year to become the new head coach at UC Davis. The former Aggies player and assistant coach returns to the college ranks as head coach for the first time since 2010. He replaces Ron Gould, who was fired Nov. 21 after four years as Aggies coach.
Kings: Joerger still has big thoughts about starting lineup
After three games with a small lineup, Kings coach Dave Joerger has reverted to his big lineup featuring centers Kosta Koufos and DeMarcus Cousins. Joerger still likes the energy provided by a smaller lineup, but playing Koufos helps keep Cousins fresh late in the game.
Kings results and upcoming games
49ers: TE McDonald on top of his game on eve of free agency
Tight end Vance McDonald, who is scheduled to be a free agent in March, is “developing into the player we always thought he would,” 49ers general manager Trent Baalke said before Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.
49ers notes: Chris Jones helps shore up run defense
Defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil credits newcomer Chris Jones with helping plug a 49ers run defense that had been by far the leakiest in the NFL this season.
