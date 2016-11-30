Sports Night: Pressure’s on four area QBs

Preps: QBs carry burden of winning section title
The Sac-Joaquin Section championship football games include four area quarterbacks with a similar goal. Joe Curry of Folsom and Stone Smartt of Del Oro lead teams seeking a section repeat. Trajon Cotton wants to lead Inderkum to its first title, and Tyler Vander Waal is tasked with guiding Christian Brothers, which makes its first title-game appearance since 1986.
Wednesday’s scheduled game between the Kings and Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center is canceled due to an unsafe playing surface.
Klayton Adams of Sacramento coaches the offensive line for Mike MacIntyre at Colorado. Adams also played and coached under Chris Petersen of Washington when the two were at Boise State. Washington and Colorado meet Friday night in the Pacific-12 Conference championship game at Levi’s Stadium.
This weekend, the NFL is allowing players to call attention to their foundations, favorite charities and anything else they support through their footwear. San Francisco wide receiver Torrey Smith is one of 35 clients of a small design company in Silver Spring, Md., that is working overtime.
Chip Kelly on Wednesday says that he reached out to recently fired Oregon coach Mark Helfrich but that he hasn’t spoken to anyone at the school and that he remains committed to the 49ers.
The Raiders’ Khalil Mack has put together quite the encore following last season’s historic campaign when the team’s star defender became the first player ever picked as a first-team All-Pro at two positions in one season.
Matt Joyce hopes to play more regularly again in his new role with the A’s, who needed a new outfielder to fill a big void and put him high on their offseason list. The versatile Joyce reached agreement on an $11 million, two-year contract Wednesday after passing a physical.
