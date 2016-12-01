Sports Night: Carmazzi’s Falcons soaring

Voisin: Christian Brothers, coach better than ever
The onetime Falcons standout took over the program three years ago after enjoying tremendous success at Jesuit High. Friday marks the team’s first appearance in the Sac-Joaquin Section title game since 1986.
Today’s video: A visual glance at Raiders QB Derek Carr’s bio, stats
Kings: Keeping it ‘simple’ key to harmony, winning
The Kings are 6-2 in games when they have at least 24 assists. Sacramento has seven wins. Seems simple enough. How to do that consistently is a work in progress, especially in a starting lineup with four players who operate well in one-on-one situations.
Barrows: Free agents 49ers should try to re-sign
With their 2016 season washed out, the 49ers are focused on building for next season. Part of that process is figuring out who will be on next year’s squad. The team has 17 players who will become unrestricted free agents in March. Here are the top candidates to bring back.
49ers notes: Kaepernick puts San Jose home up for sale
49ers starting quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who can opt out of his contract in March, is selling his San Jose home. Through a team spokesman, Kaepernick said the sale is “an investment decision.”
Raiders: GM McKenzie says, ‘We built this thing to last’
Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie spent most of his first two seasons dismantling the roster to get the salary cap in order after years of mismanagement by late owner Al Davis before building the team back up again starting with the 2014 draft. The process has paid off handsomely.
High school notes: Del Oro coach spreads wealth among backs
Del Oro has two standout running backs, Camrion Davis and Dalton Gee, and neither cares who scores. Elsewhere, Folsom has some of the quickest skill players in the section, and Christian Brothers quarterback Tyler Vander Waal surprised himself with his running ability.
Local college notes: Pac-12 teams to test Sac State women
The Sacramento men’s and women’s teams will play a doubleheader Saturday at The Nest, and it will be the women’s team that plays the marquee nightcap game.
