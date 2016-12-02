Sports Night: Del Oro is section champ

Division II prep football: Del Oro overwhelms Inderkum
Starting and finishing strong, the Golden Eagles polish off upstart Inderkum 35-13 on Friday to repeat as Sac-Joaquin Section Division II champions.
Division III: Oakdale routs Christian Brothers
Senior running back William Semone rushes for 337 yards and five touchdowns, and Oakdale’s vaunted wing-T offense is unstoppable as the top-seeded Mustangs roll to a 51-14 win over No. 3 Christian Brothers in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship game at Lincoln High School.
Live chat replay
Relive Friday night’s high school football action as the conversation unfolded around the region.
Kings: Self-inflicted problems resurface
Slow starts, bad shot selection, turnovers are just some of the reasons the Kings are 7-12 this season after falling to the Boston Celtics 97-92 on Friday night at TD Garden.
Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter
The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.
NBA LINKS
Kings results and upcoming games
Furillo: Raiders looking sharp in more ways than one
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and defensive end Khalil Mack finished right behind Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott of the 11-win Dallas Cowboys in jersey sales on Cyber Monday. The Raiders are now the fourth-favorite team to win the Super Bowl. Do they have enough defense to get there?
Today’s video: Visual guide to Derek Carr’s bio, stats
49ers: Staley eager for Round 2 vs. Bears’ Young
San Francisco offensive tackle Joe Staley says he looks forward to Sunday’s rematch with Willie Young of the Chicago Bears after giving up 1 1/2 sacks to the talented outside linebacker last season.
NFL LINKS
CIM: Their home-course advantage
Lauren Jimison, 26, is from El Dorado Hills and Brendan Gregg, 27, lives in Davis. Both will cook their favorite carbohydrate-rich meals at home Saturday night before sleeping in their own beds and then competing in Sunday’s 34th California International Marathon.
Sports Extra
View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.
On the air
Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.
Comments