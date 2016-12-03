Sports

Sports Night: Folsom falters in D-I final

High school football: St. Mary’s routs Folsom in D-I final

The Folsom Bulldogs charged back to Sacramento State to compete in their seventh successive Sac-Joaquin Section championship game, having won four banners. On Saturday night, the section’s preeminent power this decade buckles to the power running game of Dusty Frampton and the precision passing of Jake Dunniway as St. Mary’s of Stockton registers an impressive 56-25 victory.

Notes: De La Salle will return to Sac State

The Spartans of Concord will return to Sacramento State to compete in the CIF State Open Division championship, but how did they get here, and how do they not play a NorCal title game again?

Kings: Starters seek reserves’ energy

Sacramento’s reserves tend to play with more intensity than the first unit. The second unit doesn’t have a dominant scorer, so its style of play is “equal opportunity.”

Voisin: Grass-roots Raiders group fights for Oakland

West Sacramento native Ray Perez and his group (Make Oakland Better) aren’t gambling on Las Vegas. The plan is to back Ronnie Lott, pressure city, county and NFL officials, and disrupt owner Mark Davis’ attempts to relocate the franchise.

49ers: WR wonders where offense’s ‘go’ has gone

Torrey Smith’s deep-ball drought is symptomatic of the 49ers’ struggles at wide receiver.

