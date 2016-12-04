Southern California wins NCAA women's soccer title

Katie Johnson broke a tie in the 75th minute and Southern California won the NCAA women's soccer title Sunday, beating top-ranked West Virginia 3-1 at Avaya Stadium on Sunday.
The second-seeded Trojans (19-4-2) also won the College Cup in 2007.
The Mountaineers (23-2-2) lost for the first time since a 1-0 setback to Georgetown on Sept. 18. West Virginia had a 17-game unbeaten streak snapped, and allowed three goals for the first all season.
Johnson, who also had the winning goal in USC's 1-0 semifinal victory over Georgetown on Friday, was wide open in front of the net when Leah Pruitt took a pass up the left sideline, beat defender Easther Mayi Kith, and delivered a perfect cross. Johnson simply rolled the ball into the goal to the right of goalkeeper Rylee Foster.
Johnson scored again off an assist from Nicole Molen in the 87th minute.
The Trojans got on the board just 1:22 into play after Julia Bingham directed a corner kick to the top of the penalty box, where Savannah Levin headed the ball forward to Morgan Andrews, whose header from 5 yards eluded Foster.
West Virginia's Ashley Lawrence, a member of the 2016 Canadian Olympic team, tied it in the 66th minute when she ripped a shot from the top left corner of the penalty box just inside the near post.
After USC took the 2-1 lead, the Mountaineers nearly drew even in the 81st minute on a shot by Heather Kaleiohi that was stopped on a diving save by goalkeeper Sammy Prudhomme.
The Mountaineers outshot USC 21-8 and held a 9-1 edge in corner kicks.
The Trojans joined North Carolina (21 titles), Notre Dame (3) and Portland (3) as the only multiple winners of the College Cup.
USC won its 126th national team title on the same day its men's water polo team lost 10-8 to Cal in the NCAA final just 45 miles away in Berkeley.
West Virginia, in its first College Cup final, was hoping to claim its first NCAA title in any sport besides its co-ed rifle team, which has won 18 national titles.
