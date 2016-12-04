Bears 26, 49ers 6 in photos

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) fumbles as he is tackled by Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Chicago.
Nam Y. Huh
AP
The Chicago Bears offense and San Francisco 49ers defense square at the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Chicago.
Charles Rex Arbogast
AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Chicago.
Kiichiro Sato
AP
Chicago Bears quarterback Matt Barkley (12) calla a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Chicago.
Charles Rex Arbogast
AP
Chicago Bears safety Harold Jones-Quartey (29) tackles San Francisco 49ers tight end Vance McDonald (89) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Chicago.
Charles Rex Arbogast
AP
San Francisco 49ers running back DuJuan Harris (32) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Chicago.
Nam Y. Huh
AP
San Francisco 49ers kicker Phil Dawson (4) kicks a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Chicago.
Nam Y. Huh
AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) tries to run away from Chicago Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Chicago.
Charles Rex Arbogast
AP
San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde (28) is stopped by Chicago Bears safety Harold Jones-Quartey (29) and cornerbacks Cre’von LeBlanc (22) and Bryce Callahan (37) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Chicago.
Charles Rex Arbogast
AP
Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) runs against San Francisco 49ers safety Antoine Bethea (41) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (29) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Chicago.
Nam Y. Huh
AP
San Francisco 49ers’ JaCorey Shepherd (38) runs on a kickoff return against Chicago Bears' Ben Braunecker (84) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Chicago.
Nam Y. Huh
AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) is sacked by Chicago Bears linebacker Willie Young (97) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Chicago.
Kiichiro Sato
AP
Chicago Bears tight end Ben Braunecker (84) celebrates a touchdown by Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Nuccio DiNuzzo
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Pernell McPhee (92) and inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) take down San Francisco 49ers running back Shaun Draughn (24) during the first half on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Erin Hooley
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Bears’ Cameron Meredith (81) makes a diving catch during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Erin Hooley
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Nuccio DiNuzzo
Chicago Tribune
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Blaine Gabbert (2) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Chicago.
Charles Rex Arbogast
AP
San Francisco 49ers head coach Chip Kelly, left, and Chicago Bears head coach John Fox greet each other after their NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Chicago. The Bears won 26-6.
Nam Y. Huh
AP