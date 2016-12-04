Raiders 38, Bills 24 in photos

Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray is congratulated after he hopped into the stands following a touchdown drive against the Buffalo Bills during their game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, left, celebrates a two-point conversion by wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) against the Buffalo Bills during their game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016.
Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack, right, celebrates a fumble recovery lost by Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor during their game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016.
Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard celebrates after a long run against the Buffalo Bills in the second half during their game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016.
Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray runs for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during their game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016.
Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray (28) leaps for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during their game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016.
Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard, left, goes for a long run against the Buffalo Bills in the second half during their game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and receiver Seth Roberts celebrate after connecting on a two-point conversion against the Buffalo Bills during their game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016.
Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) goes after Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor in the second half during their game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016.
Oakland Raiders strong safety Nate Allen intercepts a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Marquise Goodwin as Raiders cornerback Sean Smith looks on during their game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper runs into the end zone after a catch as he's followed by Buffalo Bills cornerback Kevon Seymour during their game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Amari Cooper against the Buffalo Bills during their game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016.
Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) strips the ball from Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor and recovers it with help from Raiders middle linebacker Perry Riley (54) during their game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016.
Oakland Raiders strong safety T.J. Carrie (38) is unable to keep Buffalo Bills wide receiver Justin Hunter (17) from catching the ball near the goal line during their game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016.
Oakland Raiders strong safety T.J. Carrie celebrates a stop against the Buffalo Bills during their game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016.
Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King follows through on his punt as he’s hit by Buffalo Bills defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman during their game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016.
Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) makes a long run as Buffalo Bills defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman attempts to stop him in the second half during their game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016.
Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King picks up a flag after he was hit by a Buffalo Bills player while punting during their game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016.
Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray (28) prepares to take the hand off from quarterback Derek Carr during a game against the Buffalo Bills at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016.
Oakland Raiders strong safety T.J. Carrie (38) is unable to get to the ball as he defends Buffalo Bills wide receiver Justin Hunter (17) during the first half of their game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) is unable to come up with the catch in the second half against Buffalo Bills cornerback Kevon Seymour and James Ihedigbo, right, during their game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016.
Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) makes a field goal against the Buffalo Bills as punter Marquette King holds the ball during their game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016.
Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) flips Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) during their game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) scrambles as he’s chased by Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Bruce Irvin during their game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016.
After being forced out of bounds by a Buffalo Bills defender, Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr flips the ball in the air during their game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs onto the field with teammates before their game against the Buffalo Bills at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016.
Oakland Raiders fans celebrate their team’s win over the Buffalo Bills at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016.
