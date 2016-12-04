Sports Night: Sad day, big win in Oakland

Furillo: On sad day in Oakland, Raiders get big victory on the field
On a day where a fire hung heavy in Oakland, just a BART stop from the Coliseum, the Raiders spot a 15-point lead to the Buffalo Bills before riding home to a 38-24 win on 29-0 second-half run and a whole lot of Khalil Mack.
Raiders: Carr, Mack lead another rally in victory over Bills
The Raiders (10-2) score the final 29 points to mount their sixth fourth-quarter comeback of the season and win their sixth consecutive game overall, a 38-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Oakland. They remain one game ahead of Kansas City in the tough AFC West.
49ers: Kaepernick benched as S.F. loses 11th in a row
Colin Kaepernick says he was “surprised” he was benched after five pass attempts but doesn’t argue the decision as the 49ers lose their 11th consecutive game, falling 26-6 to the host Chicago Bears on a snowy day.
Kings: Team still searching for answers after loss to Knicks
The Kings fight back from 21 down only to lose to the New York Knicks 106-98 at Madison Square Garden. The Kings lose their third in a row and are 1-3 on their trip that ends Wednesday in Dallas.
Westbrook’s fifth consecutive triple-double lifts Thunder
Russell Westbrook becomes the first player with five consecutive triple-doubles since Michael Jordan had seven in a row in 1989. Westbrook has 28 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the visiting New Orleans Pelicans 101-92.
Kings results and upcoming games
High school football: Del Oro among area teams in CIF regional games
The CIF Northern California Regional Championship Bowl games this weekend include schools large and small, and all with a shot to reach the CIF State title rounds. Del Oro, Capital Christian, East Nicolaus and Sutter are some of the area teams competing this weekend.
Kenyan bests training partner with final kick in 34th CIM
Nelson Oyugi of Kenya wins the California International Marathon. Fellow Kenyan Elisha Barno, who won last year’s race, finishes second. Sarah Kiptoo of Kenya is the top woman finisher.
Today’s video: What’s it like to run the California International Marathon?
College football: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Washington make playoffs
Folsom’s Jake Browning and Pac-12 champion Washington are in college football’s four-team playoff. The No. 4 Huskies will play No. 1 Alabama, and No. 2 Clemson is slated to face No. 3 Ohio State.
Baseball: Selig, Schuerholz elected to Hall of Fame
Bud Selig oversaw baseball during a time of transformation and turmoil – wild cards and a ballpark boom, the cancellation of a World Series and the Steroids Era. For much of his reign, though, there was one constant: those first-place Atlanta Braves, built by John Schuerholz. On Sunday, both men were elected to the Hall of Fame.
