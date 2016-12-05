Sports Night: CFP game looms as reunion

Hometown report: Ex-Folsom stars to meet on big stage
Jake Browning and Jonah Williams were teammates at Folsom High School in 2014 when the Bulldogs went 16-0. Now they will oppose each other in the College Football Playoff when Browning and Washington face Williams and Alabama.
Today’s video: Cousins says Kings sticking together despite losses
Kings: NYPD waits to speak with Barnes
Kings forward Matt Barnes reportedly chokes a woman and punches two other people at the Avenue Nightclub early Monday in New York. The Kings lost to the Knicks on Sunday night.
Kings results and upcoming games
Prep notes: CIF playoff expansion benefits small schools
The biggest benefactors of the expansion of the CIF State football playoffs have been the smaller schools – such as East Nicolaus, Sutter and Capital Christian – which often had been overlooked when section commissioners voted on which teams advanced.
Raiders: Chiefs loom as worthy short-week foe
Fresh off their rousing comeback victory over the Bills, the Raiders have a short week to prepare for their biggest game in 14 years when they visit Kansas City on Thursday night.
Giants: All-Star Melancon fills closer role
The Giants land the top-tier closer they have been seeking for months, agreeing to a four-year, $62 million contract with right-hander Mark Melancon.
