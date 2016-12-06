Sports

December 6, 2016 10:55 PM

Sports Night: 49ers can run, not win

Bee Sports Staff

49ers: Team has NFL’s fourth-best ground game

Teams with robust rushing attacks usually are good or, at the very least, decent. The 49ers, on the other hand, have just one win. Matt Barrows explains what’s behind the anomaly.

49ers notes: Kap to start Sunday against Jets

Offensive coordinator Curtis Modkins announces Colin Kaepernick will start the 49ers’ game Sunday against the New York Jets. Coach Chip Kelly was attending his father’s funeral in Portland, Maine. Kelly is expected to return to Santa Clara on Wednesday.

Today’s video: Behind Jake Browning’s QB success

Kings: Cauley-Stein still proving himself

Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein is doing his best to impress in limited playing time. It may be working. In Sunday’s loss to the Knicks, he played 23 minutes, his second most this season.

Making the rounds: Topgolf is a top-of-the-list option for many

Topgolf Roseville has been open for three months and business is booming. Golfers and nongolfers have good things to say about the three-story entertainment center. There’s more demand than there are hitting bays, leading to some waiting.

Giants: Melancon says S.F. only place for him

All-Star closer Mark Melancon didn’t need much convincing to become a San Francisco Giant. And the right-hander says he’s already looking forward to reuniting with Hunter Pence, his former teammate with the Astros.

Sports

