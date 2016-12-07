Poll: Should a Mayor KJ jersey hang in Golden 1 Center?

The City Council passed a resolution in favor of outgoing Mayor Kevin Johnson that included an intent to partner with the Sacramento Kings to retire and raise a Mayor KJ jersey in the rafters at Golden 1 Center.
The Kings quickly denied any such thing would take place.
In a statement, the team said, “In addition to the wall honoring the Mayor and city council for their efforts to save our team, we do not have any immediate plans to retire his jersey.” The statement continued, “however our organization continues to look for ways to honor the Mayor and all of those who were integral to the building of Golden 1 Center.”
Johnson helped save the Sacramento Kings basketball team from moving out of the city to Seattle. He was also instrumental in getting the Golden 1 Center built in downtown Sacramento.
It’s extremely rare for a player to be recognized in the rafters by a pro sports team that he never played for, and Johnson never played for the Kings. All of Major League Baseball’s teams have retired No. 42, the number worn by Jackie Robinson, the first African-American player in the league. Michael Jordan’s No. 23 was retired by the Miami Heat.
There should be a jersey in the rafters for keeping the Kings and getting G1 built! Doesn't happen without him!https://t.co/UEU6natFds— Ron Klint (@blaylockboyz) December 4, 2016
Update: @KJ_MayorJohnson still preening embarrassment, wants more credit for giving public funds to @SacramentoKings #golden1center https://t.co/aapR8G8CT1— Buburubu (@Badababa) December 7, 2016
Given Johnson’s efforts to save the team, do you think a Mayor KJ jersey should be raised to the rafters of the new downtown arena?
