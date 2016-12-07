Holy Toledo! Longtime voice of the A’s Bill King wins Hall of Fame’s Frick Award

Bill King was an institution For Bay Area sports fans for nearly half a century, calling the shots for the Warriors, Raiders and A’s with his distinctive style and flair.
With his handlebar mustache and catchphrase “Holy Toledo!,” King called it as he saw it, leaving an indelible mark on both the sports he covered and the fans who came to adore him as much as the teams they cheered on.
It’s impossible not to laugh at King’s “nothing is real anymore” description of the Raiders’ last-second victory over the San Diego Chargers in the Holy Roller game in 1978, and listening to King’s play-by-play call on Scott Hatteberg’s walk-off home run that gave the A’s, who had blown an 11-0 lead, their American League-record 20th consecutive victory in 2002 is to hear a true master of his craft.
King, who passed away in 2005 at the age of 78, was named the winner of the Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in baseball broadcasting on Wednesday. King, who served as the voice of the A’s for 25 years, will be honored in Cooperstown on July 29 as part of Baseball’s Hall of Fame class of 2017.
Here’s social media’s reaction to King’s long overdue Hall of Fame nod:
Bill King, Hall of Famer. Holy Toledo! #KingOfTheMic pic.twitter.com/wEQZQsIdeR— Oakland A's ⚾️ (@Athletics) December 7, 2016
Legendary @Athletics voice Bill King named 2017 Ford C. #FrickAward winner. https://t.co/BKvCiqEBU9 pic.twitter.com/2DohrIVooN— Baseball Hall ⚾ (@baseballhall) December 7, 2016
I know #Athletics fans are thrilled today that the late Bill King is the winner of the Ford C. Frick Award. Well-earned and overdue.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 7, 2016
Bill King’s daughter Kathleen: “I was like a little kid. And crying. I had no idea I’d cry. Then Ken Korach called me, and he was crying.”— John Shea (@JohnSheaHey) December 8, 2016
Crazy, just plain crazy that YouTube has so few of new Hall of Famer Bill King's A's calls. The Hatteberg homer: https://t.co/vLnKQZ0Pgg— Kevin Modesti (@KevinModesti) December 7, 2016
Thrilled Bill King is the Ford C. Frick winner! Many fond memories. #HOF #athletics @athletics— Dennis Eckersley (@Eck43) December 7, 2016
New HOFer Bill King was such a legend, & in 3 sports. I can't think of him w/o hearing his call of the "Holy Roller" https://t.co/hjcAm9Tqqb— Eric Stephen (@truebluela) December 7, 2016
Bill King recipient of Frick award..the man who made this a reality was Ken Korach who kept the campaign alive..Bay Area salutes Bill & Ken— marty lurie (@baseballmarty) December 7, 2016
Ken Korach shares his thoughts - and gratitude - on Bill King's election to the Hall of Fame. #KingOfTheMic pic.twitter.com/cEGaU3oS70— Oakland A's ⚾️ (@Athletics) December 7, 2016
King calls Stewart's no-hitter against the Jays: 6/29/90: A's radio broadcaster Bill King calls Dave… https://t.co/SSbl6XklSq #video pic.twitter.com/Okm1TCirBR— Xaniatube (@Xaniatube) December 7, 2016
Bill King gets his due, and only 11 years past due. @CSNAuthentic: https://t.co/ikS7zS5ZOK— Ray Ratto (@RattoCSN) December 7, 2016
A's Hall of Famer Bill King "could go from classy to the lowest common denominator in an instant, he was amazing" https://t.co/o2EMWnuSLP— Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) December 7, 2016
Raiders owner Mark Davis: "Listening to Bill King was like watching the game on the radio. ... We are happy for Bill + his family"— Scott Bair (@BairCSN) December 7, 2016
Billy Beane on Bill King: "I know this is an honor in baseball, but he’s a legend in all sports. ... It seemed like a long time coming."— John Shea (@JohnSheaHey) December 7, 2016
Comments