Sports Night: Hurst is Del Oro’s engine

1:10 Sacramento's problem of unfinished parks and how to fix them Pause

1:41 Oakland coach Jack Del Rio on win over Bills, upcoming short week

2:18 Raiders' win over Buffalo sets career record 10-win season for Carr

2:57 DeMarcus Cousins says Kings are sticking together despite losses

2:06 Coach Dave Joerger likes how Kings "competed" in loss at Knicks

1:28 What's it like to run the California International Marathon?

1:16 DeMarcus Cousins preps his guests for shopping

0:47 DeMarcus Cousins, a shoe collector, dishes out advice

3:27 Slow starts still a problem for Kings

2:23 Dave Joerger on Kings: 'We're not a bunch of rookies. We can get better.'