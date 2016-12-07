Sports Night: Hurst is Del Oro’s engine

Preps: Golden Eagles star hurts for right reasons
Del Oro High School football star Mason Hurst plays virtually every down for the Golden Eagles, who play Bakersfield on Saturday night for the CIF NorCal Regional Division I-A championship.
Today’s video: Barrows’ five 49ers to watch vs. Jets
Kings: Cousins leads rout of Dallas
DeMarcus Cousins has his way against the undermanned Dallas Mavericks with 24 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists as the Kings rout the Mavs 120-89 Wednesday in Dallas.
Kings notes: Barnes, Cousins named in civil suit
The people who allege they were assaulted by Matt Barnes and DeMarcus Cousins in a New York City nightclub early Monday morning have filed a civil suit against the Kings players.
Furillo: Ex-Raiders coach Flores has seen this before
Tom Flores, who now serves as analyst on the Raiders’ radio broadcasts, sizes up the team as Oakland enters the final quarter of the 2016 season. The former coach of two Super Bowl champs in Oakland says this team is comparable to the Raiders teams of yesteryear.
49ers: Kelly says dad taught him commitment
On the day Oregon announces it has hired its new head coach, Chip Kelly says he never would leave a job before the season was over.
49ers notes: Jets WR passes on Kap speculation
Colin Kaepernick has put his San Jose home on the market, has purchased a condominium in Manhattan and, last year at least, reportedly was interested in joining the Jets. With that in mind, Jets receiver Brandon Marshall will not muse about having Kaepernick, who can opt out of his 49ers contract in March, throwing him passes in 2017.
