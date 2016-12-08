Sports Night: Raiders go cold in K.C.

Raiders: Chiefs hold off Raiders, take control in AFC West
Tyreek Hill has touchdowns receiving and on a punt return, Kansas City's defense makes life miserable for Oakland quarterback Derek Carr, and the Chiefs beat the Raiders 21-13 on a frigid Thursday night to take control of the AFC West.
Today’s video: Cousins says Kings played right way in dominant win over Dallas
Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter
The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.
Voisin: Barnes, Cousins incident unnecessary distraction
The incident in a New York nightclub involving Matt Barnes and DeMarcus Cousins is exactly what the Kings don’t need as they celebrate their spectacular new building and attempt to reinvent themselves in the Western Conference.
NBA LINKS
Kings results and upcoming games
Barrows: Browns, 49ers part of parallel loser universe
The winless Cleveland Browns and the one-win 49ers are entwined as they race to the bottom of the NFL standings. Check the league rankings and it’s as if the two teams are mirror images of futility.
49ers notes: Not talk about promoting LB Rush ... yet
The 49ers probably would promote preseason star Marcus Rush to the active roster only if another outside linebacker were placed on injured reserve, coach Chip Kelly said. And that hasn't been discussed. Yet.
NFL LINKS
Colleges: UC Davis hoops faces tall test at Cal
The height-challenged UC Davis Aggies go up against 6-foot-11 sophomore All-American Ivan Rabb and freshmen standout Charlie Moore on Saturday. Meanwhile, a more confident Sacramento State men’s team heads to South Dakota.
American River eyes area’s first state football title
American River football coach Jon Osterhout has guided the Beavers to their first community college state championship Saturday against Fullerton. His team is more crisp than his beard, which he sports out of superstition.
High schools: Capital Christian thrives, smash-mouth style
Capital Christian High School football coach Ron Gerringer held off coaching retirement for at least a year and is glad he did. The Cougars will play for a Northern California Regional championship this weekend.
Sports Extra
View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.
On the air
Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.
Comments