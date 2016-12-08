Sports Night: Raiders go cold in K.C.

4:16 A long journey and a dream come true, but future challenges for Sandoval family Pause

5:55 Conjoined twins Erika and Eva survive separation surgery

2:53 Family lovingly prepares Sandoval twins on the morning of separation surgery

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

3:29 A look at the Sacramento Santa Parade over the years

1:06 Why Josh Newman bought a blimp to run for Senate

0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

0:30 New ticket counters open in Sacramento Amtrak station