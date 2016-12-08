Sports

December 8, 2016 10:43 PM

Sports Night: Raiders go cold in K.C.

Bee Sports Staff

Raiders: Chiefs hold off Raiders, take control in AFC West

Tyreek Hill has touchdowns receiving and on a punt return, Kansas City's defense makes life miserable for Oakland quarterback Derek Carr, and the Chiefs beat the Raiders 21-13 on a frigid Thursday night to take control of the AFC West.

Today’s video: Cousins says Kings played right way in dominant win over Dallas

Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter

The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.

Voisin: Barnes, Cousins incident unnecessary distraction

The incident in a New York nightclub involving Matt Barnes and DeMarcus Cousins is exactly what the Kings don’t need as they celebrate their spectacular new building and attempt to reinvent themselves in the Western Conference.

NBA LINKS

Scoreboard/schedule

Standings

Kings results and upcoming games

Barrows: Browns, 49ers part of parallel loser universe

The winless Cleveland Browns and the one-win 49ers are entwined as they race to the bottom of the NFL standings. Check the league rankings and it’s as if the two teams are mirror images of futility.

49ers notes: Not talk about promoting LB Rush ... yet

The 49ers probably would promote preseason star Marcus Rush to the active roster only if another outside linebacker were placed on injured reserve, coach Chip Kelly said. And that hasn't been discussed. Yet.

NFL LINKS

Scoreboard/schedule

Standings

Stat leaders

Colleges: UC Davis hoops faces tall test at Cal

The height-challenged UC Davis Aggies go up against 6-foot-11 sophomore All-American Ivan Rabb and freshmen standout Charlie Moore on Saturday. Meanwhile, a more confident Sacramento State men’s team heads to South Dakota.

American River eyes area’s first state football title

American River football coach Jon Osterhout has guided the Beavers to their first community college state championship Saturday against Fullerton. His team is more crisp than his beard, which he sports out of superstition.

High schools: Capital Christian thrives, smash-mouth style

Capital Christian High School football coach Ron Gerringer held off coaching retirement for at least a year and is glad he did. The Cougars will play for a Northern California Regional championship this weekend.

Sports Extra

View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.

On the air

Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.

Related content

Sports

Comments

 

Videos

49ers vs Jets: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

View more video

Sports Videos