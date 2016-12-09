Sports Night: Kings’ N.Y. state of woe

Furillo: These Kings need to pick better hangouts
Maybe the Kings’ star big man and their top reserve should have checked out the Yelp reviews before making the move over to a club on 10th Avenue after losing to the Knicks on Sunday. We don’t know exactly what happened, only that the teammates are being sued in federal court.
NYPD close to charging Barnes, report says
Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes is close to being charged with misdemeanor assault and having a warrant issued for his arrest, the New York Daily News reported on its website Friday afternoon.
Kings: Knicks sweep series
All-Star Carmelo Anthony leads all scorers with 33 points as the New York Knicks knock off the Kings 103-100 Friday night at Golden 1 Center. DeMarcus Cousins leads the Kings with 28 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.
Kings results and upcoming games
High school football: Capital Christian falls to O’Dowd
Joe Deluca tosses three touchdown passes, and Bishop O’Dowd High School runs out the final 4:55 to hold off Capital Christian 24-21 on Friday night to win the Northern California Regional Division V-AA championship in Oakland.
Previews: Breaking down Del Oro, East Nicolaus regionals
Del Oro and East Nicolaus are defending CIF state football champions who are playing powerhouse programs for Northern California Regional titles on Saturday.
Hometown Report: Ex-Burbank star saves Chiefs
Terrance Mitchell, a Burbank High School alumnus, made a late defensive play for Kansas City to help the Chiefs hold off the Raiders on Thursday night.
Today’s video: Raiders, Chiefs fans brawl in stands
49ers: Staley’s streak in danger
Tackle Joe Staley suffered a hamstring strain at the end of Wednesday’s practice and could miss Sunday’s home game against the New York Jets, which would end his consecutive-games-played streak at 92.
49ers sign TE McDonald to extension
The 49ers sign tight end Vance McDonald, one of the few big-play targets in their offense, to a five-year contract extension.
Raiders: Oakland unveils stadium plan
Oakland and Alameda County leaders will vote Tuesday on a financial and development plan to build a $1.3 billion football stadium at the Coliseum site in an effort to keep the Raiders from moving to Las Vegas.
MLS: Commissioner committed to expansion
With Sacramento Republic FC executives hanging on his every word, Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber says expansion will be a major priority in 2017.
