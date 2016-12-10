Britain's Yafai wins WBA super-flyweight title

0:47 Chiefs and Raiders fans brawl in stands at Arrowhead Stadium Pause

0:49 Here's how fast a Christmas tree can go up in flames and torch a home

1:45 DeMarcus Cousins says Kings played the right way in dominant win over Dallas

2:29 49ers vs Jets: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

1:10 Sacramento's problem of unfinished parks and how to fix them

1:41 Oakland coach Jack Del Rio on win over Bills, upcoming short week

2:18 Raiders' win over Buffalo sets career record 10-win season for Carr

2:57 DeMarcus Cousins says Kings are sticking together despite losses

2:06 Coach Dave Joerger likes how Kings "competed" in loss at Knicks

1:28 What's it like to run the California International Marathon?