Sports Night: Del Oro to state final

Del Oro delivers big win
The Golden Eagles pound the Bakersfield Drillers and will head play for the Division 1-A state championship next Saturday at Sacramento State.
49ers: Ward eager for rematch with Marshall
San Francisco cornerback Jimmie Ward was pushed around the last time he faced Brandon Marshall. He says he will push back when the 49ers face the Jets on Sunday.
All you need to know for Sunday’s 49ers game
Take a look at the TV/radio information, three things to watch and the injury report for Sunday’s 49ers-Jets game.
Kings: Fourth-quarter meltdown dooms Sacramento
Utah outscores the Kings 26-8 in the fourth quarter, rolls to 104-84 win.
It isn’t raining 3’s
Inconsistent 3-point shooting leads to a logjam in the paint.
NBA Beat: Webber letting his voice be heard
Former King Chris Webber looks to facilitate dialogue in his new podcast.
Ranking the league
Staff writer Jason Jones ranks the league from 1-30.
JC Football: American River falls short of state title
Fullerton holds off American River, 29-27, in Yorba Linda in the state championship game.
College football: Louisville QB wins Heisman Trophy
Quarterback Lamar Jackson is the first Cardinal to win the Heisman Trophy.
14-year drought over for Army
The Black Knights beat the Midshipmen 21-17, ending a 14-game losing streak against Navy.
Prep soccer: This Rose isn’t fading
Paul Rose is going strong in his 38th season as the coach at Jesuit.
MLS: Seattle Sounders crowned champions
Seattle beats Toronto 4-3 on penalty kicks to win the MLS Cup.
