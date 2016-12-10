Sports

December 10, 2016 10:56 PM

Sports Night: Del Oro to state final

Bee Sports Staff

Del Oro delivers big win

The Golden Eagles pound the Bakersfield Drillers and will head play for the Division 1-A state championship next Saturday at Sacramento State.

49ers: Ward eager for rematch with Marshall

San Francisco cornerback Jimmie Ward was pushed around the last time he faced Brandon Marshall. He says he will push back when the 49ers face the Jets on Sunday.

All you need to know for Sunday’s 49ers game

Take a look at the TV/radio information, three things to watch and the injury report for Sunday’s 49ers-Jets game.

Kings: Fourth-quarter meltdown dooms Sacramento

Utah outscores the Kings 26-8 in the fourth quarter, rolls to 104-84 win.

It isn’t raining 3’s

Inconsistent 3-point shooting leads to a logjam in the paint.

NBA Beat: Webber letting his voice be heard

Former King Chris Webber looks to facilitate dialogue in his new podcast.

Ranking the league

Staff writer Jason Jones ranks the league from 1-30.

Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter

The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.

NBA LINKS

Scoreboard/schedule

Standings

Kings results and upcoming games

JC Football: American River falls short of state title

Fullerton holds off American River, 29-27, in Yorba Linda in the state championship game.

College football: Louisville QB wins Heisman Trophy

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is the first Cardinal to win the Heisman Trophy.

14-year drought over for Army

The Black Knights beat the Midshipmen 21-17, ending a 14-game losing streak against Navy.

Prep soccer: This Rose isn’t fading

Paul Rose is going strong in his 38th season as the coach at Jesuit.

MLS: Seattle Sounders crowned champions

Seattle beats Toronto 4-3 on penalty kicks to win the MLS Cup.

NFL LINKS

Scoreboard/schedule

Standings

Stat leaders

Sports Extra

View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.

On the air

Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.

Related content

Sports

Comments

 

Videos

DeMarcus Cousins says he was 'horrible' in loss to Jazz

View more video

Sports Videos