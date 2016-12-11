Sports

December 11, 2016 10:15 PM

Sports Night: 49ers hanging with Browns

Bee Sports Staff

Furillo: 49ers still nipping at Browns’ heels

Cleveland has the worst record in the NFL, but the 49ers are still in the running to catch the Browns. Sunday’s game at Levi’s Stadium, an overtime loss to the New York Jets, was not one for the ages.

49ers: Team squanders lead, Hyde’s big day in latest loss

Second-half duds have become routine for the 49ers this season, but Sunday’s slow-building collapse against the New York Jets stood out because of how pathetic their opponent seemed to be.

Kings: Team must turn talk about woes into action

The Kings have lost five of six, lamenting their selfish play and lack of execution, communication and focus. Those issues were prominent in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s loss at Utah.

Today’s video: Jesuit soccer coach Paul Rose not thinking retirement

Prep football: Del Oro seeks second consecutive state title

The Del Oro High School football team, riding an area-record 11-game playoff winning streak, seeks to repeat as a CIF State champion at Sacramento State. The team responds to allegations from opponents and rivals that it is not an honorable champion.

Stanford beats Wake Forest for second straight soccer title

Andrew Epstein makes two diving stops, and Corey Baird and Sam Werner scored Stanford's final shootout goals to give the Cardinal their second consecutive College Cup title, 5-4 over Wake Forest after the teams played 110 scoreless minutes.

DeMarcus Cousins says he was 'horrible' in loss to Jazz

