Sports Night: 49ers hanging with Browns

Furillo: 49ers still nipping at Browns’ heels
Cleveland has the worst record in the NFL, but the 49ers are still in the running to catch the Browns. Sunday’s game at Levi’s Stadium, an overtime loss to the New York Jets, was not one for the ages.
49ers: Team squanders lead, Hyde’s big day in latest loss
Second-half duds have become routine for the 49ers this season, but Sunday’s slow-building collapse against the New York Jets stood out because of how pathetic their opponent seemed to be.
Kings: Team must turn talk about woes into action
The Kings have lost five of six, lamenting their selfish play and lack of execution, communication and focus. Those issues were prominent in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s loss at Utah.
Prep football: Del Oro seeks second consecutive state title
The Del Oro High School football team, riding an area-record 11-game playoff winning streak, seeks to repeat as a CIF State champion at Sacramento State. The team responds to allegations from opponents and rivals that it is not an honorable champion.
Stanford beats Wake Forest for second straight soccer title
Andrew Epstein makes two diving stops, and Corey Baird and Sam Werner scored Stanford's final shootout goals to give the Cardinal their second consecutive College Cup title, 5-4 over Wake Forest after the teams played 110 scoreless minutes.
